Super League of Malawi (Sulom) presidential hopeful Tiya Somba Banda has unveiled his ‘powerful’ manifesto ahead of Sulom’s elective Annual General Assembly.

The workaholic incumbent Sulom President Somba Banda will face Nyasa Big Bullets Vice President Fleetwood Haiya.

Sulom is expected to hold its elective annual general meeting on February 25 in Mangochi district.