MPs hail Chakwera’s ‘powerful’ Address

By Twimepoki Mangani

Lilogwe February 21, Mana: Members of Parliament on the ruling side of Government have hailed President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s State of the Nation Address delivered on Friday during the opening of the 50th session of Parliament stating that it was a true picture of the nation.

The remarks were made by on Monday during a motion on the President’s SONA moved by Member for Kasungu North Mike Bango and seconded by member for Lilongwe East Ezekiel Ching’oma

Bango agreed with President Lazarus Chakwera that Malawi’s status is at a crossroads hence the need to take sacrificial actions to transform our economy.

“This is the only SONA in the country’s history in which the President is bold enough to admit the bad by telling the people the state the nation is in, most macroeconomic indicators like the budget deficit, inflation, public debt and Gross Domestic Product are struggling due to global vulnerabilities,” he said.

“Our country remains one that is not producing enough valuable goods and services necessary to pay our debt which was hugely inherited from the previous administration. The current administration will continue to provide social protection support to the poorest and the most vulnerable during weather disasters,” he said.

Bango further commended the President for taking a bold step in moving towards redesigning the Affordable input Programme and making it more efficient in the upcoming fiscal year. The MP highlighted efforts made by the government in mega farms, cash transfer programmes and constructions of sporting facilities,

Ezekiel Ching’oma commended the President for delivering a comprehensive, SONA one that shows his commitment to improving education, health sectors and the economy

“The Government in collaboration with development partners are supporting food insecure households, some through social cash transfer while others are given maize which is hope that no one will die of hunger under the leadership of Dr. Chakwera.

“This administration has tripled the beneficiaries of the AIP, for instance Thekerani had 300 beneficiaries in the past regime now they have 900. It means a 30% redemption in the current programme entails 100% redemption from the past regime programme,” he said.

Ching’oma also said he was excited to witness the President’s desire to finish projects which the past regime only had on paper such as Phalombe district hospital now operational.

Meanwhile leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa responded to the SONA on Monday in Parliament and noted that AIP administration this year was not good among others

Parliament continues to hold meetings that are accommodating questions to Ministers for oral replies among many.