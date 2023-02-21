Gospel musician Princess Chitsulo set to release Nsembe album

By Petro Mkandawire

Blantyre, February 21, Mana: Renowned gospel artist Princess Chitsulo will on March 5 this year release her fourth album titled Nsembe.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, Chitsulo said people should expect nothing but worship in the 14 songs album scheduled to have its first launch in Lilongwe before coming to Blantyre for another launch this year.

“Nsembe is an album which I felt it has come at the right time when Malawi needs God more and I believe songs in this album will make people seek God and worship him more,” said Chitsulo.

She added that the spirit of worship is what inspired her to release the album and revealed that this will be the first album of this year.

In an interview with Miracle Mbewe one of Chitsulo’s top fans, she is expects good music and Gods anointing through the songs from the album.

“I am expecting this album to bring fire and inspiration since Princess Chitsulo has been there for us and her music really inspires us,” said Mbewe.

She added that it has been a long time since Princess Chitsulo released an album and believes that her music change things despite bringing joy and heal the sufferings.