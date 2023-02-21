Zambian Manchester United Supporter arrested in Malawi for tricking ‘Sugar Mummies’

A ‘Manchester United’ supporter has been arrested in Mangochi district for allegedly stealing from various rich women whom he was ‘dating’ online.

Mangochi Police Publicist, Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspect as Ibrahim Maxwell who hails from Katete, Eastern Province in Zambia.

According to Tepani Daudi, the suspect who uses ‘Ibrahim Maxwell’ as facebook username has been enticing rich women (Sugar Mummies) to date him.

Daudi further said that Mustafa has been stealing items like laptops, phones, money and other valuables whenever he meets with the women at their respective places.

The suspect arrived in Mangochi on Monday with an intention to trick a nurse who works at the District Hospital, in the same manner.

However, he was identified by another nurse whom he had tricked before, hence his arrest.-(Source: TIMES 360)