spot_img
3.4 C
New York
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Zambian Manchester United Supporter arrested in Malawi for tricking ‘Sugar Mummies’

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A ‘Manchester United’ supporter has been arrested in Mangochi district for allegedly stealing from various rich women whom he was ‘dating’ online.

Mangochi Police Publicist, Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspect as Ibrahim Maxwell who hails from Katete, Eastern Province in Zambia.

According to Tepani Daudi, the suspect who uses ‘Ibrahim Maxwell’ as facebook username has been enticing rich women (Sugar Mummies) to date him.

Daudi further said that Mustafa has been stealing items like laptops, phones, money and other valuables whenever he meets with the women at their respective places.

The suspect arrived in Mangochi on Monday with an intention to trick a nurse who works at the District Hospital, in the same manner.

However, he was identified by another nurse whom he had tricked before, hence his arrest.-(Source: TIMES 360)

Previous article
Oman rescue campaign still on
Next article
Gospel musician Princess Chitsulo set to release Nsembe album
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc