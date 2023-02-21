FCB excited with ‘Okondedwa First Capital Bank’

First Capital Bank (FCB) says its Valentine promotion dubbed ‘Okondedwa First Capital Bank’ has received overwhelming response as it has seen more entries.

The bank made the sentiments through a statement posted on its official facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

“We have been overwhelmed by the number of entries we have received for Okondedwa First Capital Bank Competition as well as the creativity,” reads the post, adding that: “The competition closes on 28th February so you still have a chance to enter.”

Speaking during the official launch of the promotion early February, FCB’s Head of Marketing Twikale Chirwa said the competition is all about expressing love for the bank through artistic pieces including; poems, songs, dances, painting, rapping, TikTok, speech, drama and many more.

To enter the competition, singles or couples need to just do any artistic stuff with the theme ‘Okondedwa First Capital Bank’, post a picture of themselves on Facebook with a hashtag #OkondedwaFirstCapitalBank and the post with many shares from FCB’s page, poses a chance to win the one million Kwacha.