AIP excites farmers in Nkhata Bay

By Patrick Botha

Zikhale arriving at the rally

Nkhata Bay, February 20, Mana: People of Nkhata Bay South Constituency have hailed government for a well organized Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) in the 2022/23 growing season.

Speaking during a development rally by parliamentarian for the area on Tuesday, Kenneth Zikhale Ng’oma who is also Minister of Homeland Security, at Chifira Primary School Ground, Senior Chief Fukamapiri disclosed that almost all beneficiaries had accessed both NPK and Urea by close of last week.

“Though challenges had been there at the start of the rainy season as to whether fertilizer was going to be ready on time, I am glad that my people have accessed the fertilizer and we have hope that the harvest will be better than last year’s,” he said.

Fukamapiri also took time to express his gratitude to President Lazarus Chakwera for appointing Ng’oma as one of his cabinet members saying the gesture was a sign that the president had the people of Nkhata Bay at heart.

On his part, Ng’oma reassured the crowds that government was committed to ending hunger and poverty by enhancing food security and creating more jobs for the youth.

Ng’oma said: “My people, be assured that government is with you and that the government of President Chakwera will strive to see no household going without food. Let me take this opportunity to also thank government for increasing Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K40 million to K100 million as now we can implement and finish more development projects.”

Amongst the projects highlighted were Kalowa Market, maize mills at Kalowa and Chifira, public toilets at Tukombo, boreholes at Tukombo and a community stadium at Chifira.

The parliamentarian also gave cash prize to football and netball teams that had participated in the Honourable Zikhale Ng’oma bonanza which were to the tune of K650 thousand per centre.