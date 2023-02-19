ZBS to host Sulom Presidential Aspirants’ debate: Somba to face Haiya

Somba (left) to face Haiya (right) in ZBS’s Sulom presidential candidates debate

Malawi’s privately-owned national radio station, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) says it is planning to host a debate for the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) presidential candidates.

ZBS’s Controller of marketing, Emmanuel Maliro has confirmed the development a short while ago. He said the debate will be live on ZBS platforms.

Somba Manifesto

“The debate will be live on all our platforms: television, radio and Facebook,” said Maliro, adding that: “This is an opportunity for contestants to sell their ideas”

Haiya’s 5 Pillars

The incumbent SULOM president Tiya Somba Banda will face Nyasa Big Bullets Vice President Fleetwood Haiya.

Sulom is expected to hold its elective annual general meeting on February 25 in Mangochi.