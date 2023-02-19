spot_img
7.2 C
New York
Sunday, February 19, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestSports

ZBS to host Sulom Presidential Aspirants’ debate: Somba to face Haiya

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
Somba (left) to face Haiya (right) in ZBS’s Sulom presidential candidates debate

Malawi’s privately-owned national radio station, Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) says it is planning to host a debate for the Super League of Malawi (SULOM) presidential candidates.

ZBS’s Controller of marketing, Emmanuel Maliro has confirmed the development a short while ago. He said the debate will be live on ZBS platforms.

Somba Manifesto

“The debate will be live on all our platforms: television, radio and Facebook,” said Maliro, adding that: “This is an opportunity for contestants to sell their ideas”

Haiya’s 5 Pillars

The incumbent SULOM president Tiya Somba Banda will face Nyasa Big Bullets Vice President Fleetwood Haiya.

Sulom is expected to hold its elective annual general meeting on February 25 in Mangochi.

Previous article
C4U in youth empowerment drive
Next article
Malawian man sells dog meat for living
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc