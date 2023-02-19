Malawian man sells dog meat for living

By Natasha Muthete

Lilongwe, February 18, Mana: Kawale’s Lower Formation, Area 24 Police Unit on Saturday arrested Andrew Mthiko, 38, for offering on sale noxious food (dog meat).

According to Kawale Police Public Relations Officer, Mabvuto Precious Phiri the suspect used to conduct his business as a mobile vendor roasting meat, disguised as goat meat, on his charcoal burner in Area 24 and surrounding areas.

“On Saturday, February 18, 2023, Area 24 Police officers received a tip-off that the neighbours were sniffing a strange smell from the suspect’s house.

“Detectives went to find out only to discover that the suspect was busy doing braii (kanyenya),” said Phiri.

Phiri added that when asked, he lied to police officers that its goat meat meant for his personal consumption.

However, his confession that it was dog meat came in when officers discover skulls and fresh dog heads on top of the roof of his bathroom.

Meanwhile, the suspect is in police custody awaiting court appearance.

Mthiko hails from Kalumbu Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kalumbu in Lilongwe District.