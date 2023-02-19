Two foreigners arrested in Malawi for running bogus ‘Reserve Bank’

The Malawi Police Service (MPs) in Mangochi district is keeping in custody two foreign nationals for allegedly running a currency printing press in the district.

Police Public Relations Officer for the district, Amina Tepani Daudi has identified the suspects as a 19-year old Manuel Saidi from Rwanda and Amosi Sean aged 30 from Burundi.

According to Daudi, the two have been arrested following a tip from a 21-year old man identified as William who was arrested last for possessing K300,000 fake banknotes,

“When William was arrested on Valentine’s eve within Mangochi Main Market, he named the two foreigners to be master-minders; however police noted that the duo had already bolted.



On Saturday, officers from Fort Maguire Police Unit arrested the two at Chiphole Trading Centre following a tip from members of the community after they were spotted buying food items using the fake notes,” said Daudi

Daudi further said: “Two suspects, who were found with K165, 000 in K5, 000 notes, led the Police officers to one of the Rest houses within Mangochi Boma where they recovered a Canon printer, plain papers, razor blades, three printing color gels, scissors and blanket.”

It has also been revealed that the properties were confiscated by the owner of the place after the suspects failed to settle lodging bills.