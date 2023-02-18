Mzinda Online Platform to enhance accountability in local authorities

By Lizzie Kamanga and Jacqueline Nkunika

Katandika: the platform will enhance transparency and accountability in local authorities

Mzuzu, February 18, Mana: Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) has established Mzinda Online Platform with the goal of enhancing transparency and accountability among office bearers in local authorities.

Speaking Thursday in Mzuzu on the sidelines of an orientation on the platform, CCJP’s Project Officer, Mathias Katandika said the platform among others is expected to promote exchange of information between the citizenry and duty bearers.

“The platform has been launched under the Voices and Actions for Accountability in Malawi (VAAM) Project which is geared enhancing transparency and accountability in through citizen engagement,” said Katandika.

He explained that through the platform, people in Dowa, Mzimba, Mzuzu, Ntcheu, Mangochi, Blantyre, and Zomba can ask questions on public projects and be provided with feedback immediately.

“Citizens will not travel long distances to get information as they can get it online and this will enhance transparency in as far as financial management is concerned through the exchange of information” said Katandika.

CCJP has since handed lap top computers to the local authorities for uploading of information which can be accessed through the platform.

The Public Relations Officer for Mzuzu City Council, Macdonald Gondwe commended CCJP for the project.

“This initiative will go a long way in creating trust between local authorities and the citizenry,” said Gondwe.