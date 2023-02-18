MyBucks unveils new enhancements for civil servants

By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe, February 18, Mana: One of the commercial banks in the country, MyBucks Banking Corporation has announced new enhancements aimed at improving the banking experience for civil servants.

The new enhancements include; improved loan disbursement as well as loan roll-overs for customers who have successfully paid back more than six months of their installments.

Announcing the development on Friday, MyBucks’ Head of Department for Microfinance, Zeyn Ali said that his bank is committed to meeting the unique needs of civil servants in the country.

“Civil servants play a vital role in our society and we are dedicated to providing them with the financial support they need.

“As a bank we understands that civil servants may face unexpected financial challenges and the new enhancements provide them with additional financial flexibility,”Ali said.

He expressed confidence that the new services would provide best banking experience among My Bucks customers particularly those that are civil servants.

In her comment, a civil servant, Grace Banda applauded MyBucks Banking Corporation for its new enhancements.

“I am very impressed by the new enhancements, It is great to see the bank re-dedicated to serving the financial needs of civil servants swiftly.

“To my colleagues, if you are a civil servant in need of financial support, be sure to contact MyBucks to learn more about their new enhancements,” she said.

The new enhancements are coming after Reserve Bank of Malawi recently approved the acquisition of the MyBucks bank by Centenary Rural Development Group and the Catholic Archdiocese of Lilongwe.

Currently, the bank has a broad network of financial services across the country, comprising 14 branches, three Forex Bureaus, over 100 Agency banking points, and 30 ATMs, all providing customers with a range of banking products and services, including; Bancassurance, SME loans and Microfinance loans.