Opposition MPs boo Collen Zamba

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and other Members of Parliament on Friday continuously booed Secretary to the President and Cabinet Collen Zamba.

Visibly angry opposition lawmakers booed Zamba soon after President Lazarus Chakwera mentioned Zamba’s name at the beginning of his State of the National Address (SONA).

Chakwera’s right hand lady Zamba is being accused by a cross section of Malawians of misleading president Chakwera.

Zamba was on the news recently after writing an interdiction letter to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma.