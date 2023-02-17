spot_img
11.3 C
New York
Friday, February 17, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Opposition MPs boo Collen Zamba

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and other Members of Parliament on Friday continuously booed Secretary to the President and Cabinet Collen Zamba.

Visibly angry opposition lawmakers booed Zamba soon after President Lazarus Chakwera mentioned Zamba’s name at the beginning of his State of the National Address (SONA).

Chakwera’s right hand lady Zamba is being accused by a cross section of Malawians of misleading president Chakwera.

Zamba was on the news recently after writing an interdiction letter to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma.

Previous article
NCHE to go digital on University application
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc