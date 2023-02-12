CHIZUMA TOLD TO UP THE GEAR: Arrest all big fishes before Parliament convenes

CHIZUMA: Told to jack up

Pressure is mounting on ACB Director Martha Chizuma to arrest all big fishes that were plotting her downfall because they are prime suspects in Sattar cases before the Budget Sitting of Parliament next week.

President Chakwera is expected to open the Sitting with a State of the Nation Address (SONA)

Malawians have taken the withdraw of the case against Martha Chizuma by government to social media and people have expressed happiness that due to pressure from development partners and opposition parties, President Chakwera has decided to drop all criminal charges against her.

But Malawians are also demanding from Martha Chizuma to go down to work. No time for excuses.

This is what some have written on various social media platforms:

James Nyondo writes: it is time for Martha Chizuma to go down to work and prove that she is up to the job by arresting and securing convictions for these looters. It will be of useless to keep her in the office if she is just toothless dog.

Mary Katani concurs with Nyondo by saing: boma lachita manyazi but Martha Chizuma too achite manyazi if she fails to nab and convict two cabinet ministers.

She can no longer tell the nation about different tunes..she has the backing of donors and the country, she has to act now before Parliament sits next week to avoid immunity issues, writes Makhumbo Chirwa.

Rose Ngwale: Much as am aware that she has some personal and family issues to attend to but it now or never. She has to do something and shame Chakwera and his leadership.