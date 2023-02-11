Chakwera finally bows down to pressure: Drops all charges against Chizuma, scores a political own gaol

Following the mounting pressure from development partners, mainly US, UK, EU and Norway to stop harassing ACB Director Martha Chizuma, President Lazarus Chakwera has finally bowed down

President Chakwera has this evening directed his legal team to withdraw the case which was already in the Supreme Court of Appeal against the ACB director.

Director of Public Prosecution Masauko Chamkakala has just broke with discontinuation news few minutes ago.

Chizuma was facing criminal defamation charges following a leaked audio conversation with a third party in which she allegedly accused former DPP and Judge Simeon Mdeza of being corrupt.

Chamkakala said: “As DPP, I was appointed by the President to advance the Administration’s agenda for Justice in accordance with the rule of law, and His Excellency has always made it clear that part of that agenda is removing all impediments that stand in the path of institutions like the ACB.

“So after reviewing the case and after consulting the Attorney General I decided to discontinue the criminal case against Ms Chizuma in line with the prescriptions of the Constitution and other relevant laws.”

But sources within donor community, say they gave government seven days to stop harassing Martha Chizuma or face paralyzing sanctions that were targeting President Chakwera and his orbit. (NPL)