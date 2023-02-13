spot_img
Wikise’s ‘Mwana Wa Agama’ angers cheating wives

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Mwana Wa Agama, a latest release by Musician Wikise born as Frank Chawinga, has angered cheating wives in the country.   

The controversial song ‘Mwana Wa Agama’, which carries free advice to married men and ‘a slap on the face’ to all cheating married women, was released on Monday.

WIKISE: Sometimes, it is good to visit your wife’s workplace to see if your kids look like any of her colleagues.

In the song the music icon Wikise advised married men to be visiting their wives’ working place frequently to see if their children resemble someone at the office

“Kamodzi pa mwezi kumapita ku ntchito kwa akazi Anu, kungozungulira kumaziwa timing, you never know mwina junior siwako ” goes a verse in the song which has already won the hearts of TikTokers.

Full Music Video https://youtu.be/fyrWQZvIJNk

Audio Mp3 free-download: https://mikozinet.com/id/mwana-wa-agama/

Audio Mp3 free download: https://www.malawi-music.com/W/897-wikise1992/13809-mwana-wa-a-gama/20298-mwana-wa-a-gama-prod-dj-kenlo-mo-beats

Audio stream: https://www.boomplaymusic.com/share/music/116523275?srModel=COPYLINK&srList=ANDROID

Tiktok challenge : https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMYrdo8Dw/

