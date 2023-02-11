spot_img
Sam G’s Africa languages hits 11,000 plus views on YouTube

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

African Languages, a mass appealing song with African aroma, continues to make headlines on internet after hitting 11,000 plus YouTube views within a month.  

In the ‘African Languages’ song the celebrated Malawian artist Sam G urges people to learn and appreciate African languages and culture.

The hit song was released on January 7 this year and was produced at Demag Records in South Africa by a Nigerian award winning multi-talented producer Chris Chibuzo.

Meanwhile, the multi-talented artist SAM G born as Samson Gama is working on another project which will be released soon or later.

