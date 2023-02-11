spot_img
5.9 C
New York
Saturday, February 11, 2023
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Malawians mourn South African rapper AKA

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
AKA Performing at MUBAS Social Week-end last year- Photo Credit: SAM BANDA

Malawians have joined the rest of the world in mourning renowned South African rapper AKA born as Kiernan Jarryd Forbes.

According to South African online news outlets, the award winning rapper AKA was last night shot dead in Durban, South Africa.

He was gunned down alongside another man while they were walking towards their car from a restaurant.

In April last year, AKA performed at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas) Social Weekend.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates. Many people have licensed firearms for personal protection and there are many more illegal guns in circulation.

Previous article
Bible League Malawi takes gospel to Blantyre
Next article
Sam G’s Africa languages hits 11,000 plus views on YouTube
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc