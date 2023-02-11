Malawians mourn South African rapper AKA

AKA Performing at MUBAS Social Week-end last year- Photo Credit: SAM BANDA

Malawians have joined the rest of the world in mourning renowned South African rapper AKA born as Kiernan Jarryd Forbes.

According to South African online news outlets, the award winning rapper AKA was last night shot dead in Durban, South Africa.

He was gunned down alongside another man while they were walking towards their car from a restaurant.

In April last year, AKA performed at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (Mubas) Social Weekend.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates. Many people have licensed firearms for personal protection and there are many more illegal guns in circulation.