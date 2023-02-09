Stop funding Malawi Govt directly, channel aid to Malawi through reputable NGOs-Kalindo tells Donors

The Press Briefing in progress

A group calling itself Concerned Civil Society Organisations has asked the donor community to channel their development aid to Malawi through reputable non governmental organisations.

The group says it has made that request following the government’s “hypocritical” fight against corruption.

Leader of the grouping and activist Bon Kalindo said this during a press conference held on Thursday in Lilongwe.

The press conference was organised in reaction to what the organisations described as “play games” to the fight against corruption following the government’s court application to challenge the order that reinstated Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma, after she was interdicted by the Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

The group has since announced that it will hold mass demonstrations on March 20 to force President Lazarus Chakwera, Vice president Saulos Chilima, SPC Colleen Zamba and Attorney General Thabo Chakhakha Nyirenda for what they called “playing games” to the fight against corruption.

But government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu said on Wednesday that the government is committed to supporting the ACB in the fight against corruption

(Reported by Khumbo Kaliwo-Times)