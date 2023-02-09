spot_img
Fake news haunts ACB…denies planning APM raid

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice
FILE: ACB PRO Egrita Ndala (Standing)

The graft-busting body, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has refuted stories going round on various social media platforms that it is planning to interview former President Professor Peter Mutharika.

ACB’s Senior Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala was reacting to reports indicating that the Bureau plans to interview Mutharika on Friday as part of the on-going investigation on the alleged abuse of former president Taxpayer’s identification number (TPIN).

Ndala, in an interview with local media, described the news as fake saying the Bureau has not issued any statement regarding the former President and it has no immediate plans of interviewing Professor Mutharika.

She further warned Malawians against spreading fake news on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp saying ‘it is against the law’.

The former president professor Mutharika, who is also opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader, has been under ACB radar for almost two years over the alleged abuse of his TPIN.

