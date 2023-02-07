Man commits suicide over ‘sweet beer’

Dead body in a mortuary

A 42-year-old man in Thyolo district has hanged himself after his nephew caught him stealing ‘sweet beer’ locally known as ‘Thobwa’.

Thyolo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Rabbeca Kashoti has identified the deceased as Cosmas Stafford.

According to the police publicist Kashoti, the deceased Stafford was found dead in his mother’s house.

In January this year, 29 people committed suicide in Malawi thus according to Malawi Police Service Deputy Public Relations Officer Harry Namwaza

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), More than 700 000 people die due to suicide every year.