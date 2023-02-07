spot_img
Man caught offloading 600 bags of ‘AIP’ fertilizer at his warehouse

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 45-year-old man has been arrested in Phalombe district after being caught offloading ‘undocumented’ 600 bags of Urea fertilizer at his warehouse.

South East Region Police Publicist, Edward Kabango said the suspect Geva Chikola was arrested at Chiringa Trading Center.

“The Police got a tip that a vehicle was offloading bags of fertilizer at a warehouse of the suspect which was suspected to have been illegally acquired,” said Kabango

He added: “Police officers rushed to the scene and the suspect failed to produce supporting documents. The bags have been seized as investigations are still underway.”

The suspect comes from Luwaniwa Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nkhulambe in Phalombe.

