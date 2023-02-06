HIGH COURT EXPOSES CHAKWERA…stops Chizuma interdiction

President Lazarus Chakwera on Monday, February 6 suffered “proportional defeat and embarrassment” in his quest to ouster Malawi’s top ant corruption fighter Martha Chizuma from her role after Law Society of Malawi obtained a court order on her behalf.

The High Court has stopped both Lilongwe Magistrate Court from proceeding with a plea of Chizuma which was scheduled to take place on February 8, 2023 which was used as a basis for interdicting her.

The Court says, pending such Judicial Review or any further of this Court an Order of the Injunction be and is hereby made restraining any of the Respondents by themselves or their servants or agents from implementing or taking any further steps in execution of the decisions or proceedings of the Respondents contained of reflected in the Summons and Charge Sheet under Criminal Case number 236 and of 2023 and 25th January and in Interdiction Order of 31st January 2023 Reference number SPC/S/ 001 to respectively issue a Summons and Charge Sheet and an Interdiction Order against the current occupant of the office of Director of Anti-Corruption Bureau, Ms Martha Chizuma, on account of complaints premised on a leaked audio recording, without any allegation of bad faith in either the Summons, Charge Interdiction Order be and are hereby stayed, reads part of the order delivered by Justice Mike Tembo.

Political, legal analysts and Opposition parties have condemned President Chakwera for playing hide and seek on Martha Chizuma’s fate as she continues to fight corruption in his government.

Several donors have warned President Chakwera to expect crippling sanctions if Chizuma is suspended or fired from her work of exposing dirty in his government including his State House, Cabinet Ministers, OPC among others.