spot_img
9.7 C
New York
Monday, February 6, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Nankhumwa visits ailing comedian Nginde, pledges to construct a house

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Malawi’s Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa on Monday visited ‘struggling’ comedian Frank Yalu popularly known as ‘Nginde’ at his home in Chimwankhunda in Blantyre.

Nginde has been missing on the showbiz stage for sometime, a development that led to speculations about his health and well- being.

The gifted comedian came into the limelight when he was one of the actors in Tikuferanji ? radio and TV drama episodes, sponsored by the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) and aired on MBC.

Nankhumwa said several artists in this country are going through bad patches and it is high time, the Ministry of Culture or Tourism start recognizing people from creative fields such as artists, painters sculptors “tourism ambassadors”. They must be treated as we do with other professionals.

Comedians brighten everyone’s lives with laughter, humor and positivity and as country, that talent if well nurtured can be used as tool of attracting tourists in the country.

Speaking on behalf of the theatre industry in Malawi, Jeremiah Mwaungulu, aka ‘Chisi’ thanked Nankhumwa for his good gesture of constructing him a house and the K100,000 cash donation which he believes will help family in taking care of the artist.

Previous article
MultiChoice Talent Factory goes live with online short courses for 300 filmmakers across Africa
Next article
HIGH COURT EXPOSES CHAKWERA…stops Chizuma interdiction
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc