MultiChoice Talent Factory goes live with online short courses for 300 filmmakers across Africa

The online courses are tailored for industry professionals working across the African continent and have launched in eight African countries. The courses are an expansion of the existing programmes MultiChoice Talent Factory already offers its beneficiaries.

The MultiChoice Talent Factory has partnered with SAE Institute, a world leader in creative media education established in 1976, to offer fully-funded online short courses to 300 media professionals from Malawi, Zambia, Angola, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria who work at various broadcasters and production houses. In South Africa, they proudly offer nationally accredited Bachelor’s Degrees and Higher Certificates across 4 disciplines – Animation, Audio, Games and Film.

The online short courses have been custom designed by MTF and SAE, to fulfill the production knowledge gaps that exist within the industry. The five courses created are Script Writing, Production Management, Cinematography, Audio Post-Production and 3D Animation, with each short course running for five weeks.

“Following the success and immense impact of the MTF Academy, we’ve received numerous requests from established film and TV industry professionals, who are unable to apply for the Academy Graduate Programmes as they only cater for working professionals. We wanted to create short courses to further enhance their skill sets and this is our response to those requests. The TV & film industry is constantly evolving and as such we as professionals must continue to diversify and develop our skills” say MTF Director for Africa, Nwabisa Matyumza.

The online orientation programme, hosted by South African comedian, Mpho Popps, was attended by the various film and TV industry professionals embarking on this exciting learning journey. During the orientation session, the participants were taken through the online learning platform and had the opportunity to meet their course facilitators and fellow students from across the continent.

“We’re excited to walk this journey with the MultiChoice Talent Factory. Our purpose is to educate, empower and employ and this partnership allows us to expand this purpose into other African countries.

These short courses provide much-needed upskilling for many self-taught individuals who have never had the opportunity to study at a university. It goes a long way in bolstering the existing skill and talent on the continent,” says Scott Rogers, Managing Director of Invictus Online at the SAE Institute.