Legal Aid Bureau staff told to remain unique, hardworking

The outgoing Director of Legal Aid Bureau, Masauko Edwin Chamkakala, who is now Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), has tipped staff at the Bureau to remain unique in their way of executing duties.

Chamkakala made the remarks during a management meeting in Blantyre which he attended to bid farewell to heads of district offices and other executive members of staff.

In his address, the new DPP who steered LAB since its inception in 2015, narrated that a lot of changes have taken place to make the Bureau take off and stand on its feet.

“It has been an interesting and painful journey to see the Bureau rise from nothing to something it is now. Achievements made are noticeable and you need to continue the good work as you equally should try to improve yourselves in the process,” stressed Chamkakala.

The DPP further reminded Legal Aid district office heads to remain unique and be a good face of the Bureau that is always available to assist people with legal services at a time they have insufficient means.

A transformation that the Bureau has gone through over the years was uncomfortable for some members of staff as explained by Chamkakala, but many of them have adapted now.

“I believe the ship will be in good hands, and I am confident that you can still sail,” said Chamkakala as he concluded his farewell remarks.

On his part, the newly appointed Director of Legal Aid Bureau, Trouble Kalua, congratulated Chamkakala for his new role as the DPP and wished him well as he takes up the office.

“The nature of that job is complex, but we are confident that the office will be well handled by you,” added Kalua.

Upon his appointment as Director, Kalua was already serving as Deputy Director for Legal Aid Bureau and his appointment is effective 1st March 2023.-(Source: LAB)