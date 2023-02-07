REACH OUT & TOUCH: Prophetess Mary Bushiri hands-over five modern houses to the elderly in Lilongwe

Prophetess Mary Bushiri poses for a photo with some of the beneficiaries

Prophetess Mary Bushiri has, today, handed over five modern houses to the elderly people in Kabudula Village in Lilongwe as part of her last years’ birthday wish to celebrate it by helping disadvantaged people in the country.

During her birthday celebrations last year, the Prophetess said that she will thank God for her life through reaching out and Kabudula was the village she chose to begin her gratitude.

Here are your keys: Madame Bushiri hands over the keys to some of the beneficiaries

She has so far built a borehole, five houses and 10 more are remaining, something she will embark once the rains recede. The Prophetess also make regular donations of maize to the village to ease food challenges in the area especially the elderly.

In her remarks, Prophetess Bushiri, who is the wife to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, said the donation is a fulfilment of her last year’s birthday wish to celebrate it by reaching out and touching disadvantaged people in the country.

Here is your bread as well

“I am always encouraged and inspired by my husband who always advises me to take time and support people. He always says we should never tire, as a nation, to help each other. Today I help you, tomorrow you will help me. We all need each other,” she said.

Taking his turn, Group Village Head Kakopa of the area said people such as Prophetess Bushiri are so rare in the world today and he thanked God that the elderly in his village have immensely benefited from her spirit of giving.