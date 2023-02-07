Government hails AfDB for improving tourism sector

By Ernest Mfunya

Kamtukule cutting off a ribbon at the newly constructed gate.-Photo Ernest Mfunya

Mangochi, Mana. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Parks, Vera Kamtukule has hailed the African Development Bank (AfDB) for improving tourism infrastructure following the bank’s provision of a patrol boat and construction of chalets at Lake Malawi National Park in Mangochi.

Kamtukule made the remarks on Monday when she presided over the handover of the boat and tourism facilities, including the newly constructed entrance point into the national park, constructed under the AfDB funded Promotion of Investment and Competitiveness in the Tourism Sector (PICTS) project.

She said tourism infrastructure improvement that AfDB is assisting with, is in line with Malawi 2063 (MW2063) that seeks to have world class urban centres and tourism hubs across the country.

She said: “Malawi is blessed with tourists’ destination sites that have potential of contributing to the country’s socio-economic development. Government will ensure that tourist sites across the country are improved to international standards.

“Urbanising tourist facilities is one of the pillars of the MW2063 and the ministry will ensure collaboration with other development partners, not excluding the citizenry, to improve tourism in the country.”

The minister said Malawi aspires to urbanise all tourist attraction sites and make the country a regional and international tourist destination that should be capable of harnessing tourists’ market.

Kamtukule, therefore, urged Lake Malawi National Park staff and local communities, led by chiefs, to care for the newly constructed facilities and work with law enforcement agencies to protect and preserve the place for the sake of tourism attraction and national economy.

PICTS Project Coordinator, Herbert Chihana said the project intends to bring change in terms of competitiveness, investments and improvement of business in the tourism sector.

“PICTS project, through financial support from AfDB, has provided the patrol boat to intensify security in the parks,” said Chihana.

Chihana was optimistic that the project will contribute to Malawi’s tourism industry, bringing in forex and creating job opportunities.

Senior Chief Namkumba expressed gratitude with the new infrastructure describing it as timely and significant in promoting tourism hence the need for the park to remain protected and preserved.

Situated at Cape Maclear in Mangochi, Lake Malawi National Park is a world heritage site and is home to many hundreds of fish species, nearly endemic.