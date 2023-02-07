Traffic police officers warned against confiscating licenses

Minister of Homeland Security, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has warned traffic police officers against confiscating driving licenses from motorists.

Zikhale Ng’oma made the warning at Area 30 Police Headquarters in Lilongwe during an interface meeting with head of security organs.

He said it is against the laws of the land for traffic officers to confiscate a driving licence from a motorist when checking traffic offences.

The interface meeting was attended by the Inspector General of Malawi Police, senior officers from police and Department of Immigration.