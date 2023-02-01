Kaliati speaks out after being ‘fired’ from cabinet: ‘It is well with my soul’

All is well -Kaliati

UTM General Secretary Patricia Kaliati who has been booted out of cabinet in a reshuffle by President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera says she is not bitter with Chakwera’s decision.

The former Minister of Gender Kaliati made the remarks in an interview with Capital Radio barely hours after being fired by President Chakwera. She said it is the President’s prerogative to hire and fire.

The outspoken Kaliati further said that her dismissal from the cabinet is not an indication that there is a rift between president Chakwera and his vice Saulos Chilima.

Kaliati is one of the country’s veteran female politicians that have served in senior Cabinet positions since the United Democratic Front (UDF) era.

UTM is a key partner in Tonse Alliance Administration being led by President Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).