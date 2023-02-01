spot_img
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Chakwera gets unusual praise for firing Timothy Mtambo

MTAMBO FIRED AS CABINET MINISTER

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has earned rare praise from several quarters for firing Timothy Mtambo as Minister of National Unity.

The unusual praise comes barely a few hours after President Dr.  Chakwera dropped Mtambo in his cabinet reshuffle.

In a video clip made available to Malawi Voice, a social and political commentator Rodney Salamu commended Chakwera for firing Mtambo saying he ‘was not fit for the post’.

“Mtambo was not fit to be a Minister of National Unity,” said Salamu, adding that: “Mtambo is on the record to have led violent demonstrations in the country hence not fit to lead the ministry of unity.”

However, Salamu has faulted Chakwera for firing Blessings Chinsinga as a Minister responsible for local government. He described Chinsinga as a workaholic, technocrat and a performer.  

Mtambo, a former chairperson for Human Rights Defenders Coalition-HRDC, was in the forefront organizing violent demonstrations between May 2019 and April 2020.

……………………………………………………………………..

Rodney Salamu– is a social media influencer and commentator. He uses social media platforms to comment on various issues affecting the country.

Contact Details:

Phone: +265991394800

Email:rodanysalam@outlook.com

