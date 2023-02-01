Chakwera to preside over Development Conference

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera will on Thursday, February 2 preside over the 2022/23 National Development Conference at Bingu International Conference Centre in Lilongwe.

Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Collen Zamba confirmed the development through a media statement.

National Planning Commission (NPC) Director General, Dr. Thomas Munthali told the media recently that the conference will focus on critical issues to be put into consideration in achieving the Malawi 2063 agenda.

“The first 10 year implementation plan for Malawi 2063 faced numerous challenges due to different factors.

This conference seeks to find ways in which we can make improvements in various sectors of the economy,” said Munthali.

Munthali added that with the central theme of Malawi 2063 being wealth creation, it was paramount for all sectors of the economy to be generating more revenue if the plan is to take shape.

The two conference will be held under the theme “Malawi 2063 one year on: Forging concerted efforts on the journey to wealth creation and self-reliance”