Gerald Viola’s bail revoked for failing to appear before court for judgement

Voila: Not to blame

The Principal Resident Magistrate Court in Lilongwe has today revoked bail for former National Food Reserve Agency ( NFRA) deputy CEO, Gerald Viola for failing to appear before court for delivery of judgement.

Viola alongside businessperson, Chrispin Chingola were found with a case to answer in March 2022 on offences under the Corrupt Practices Act and Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.

Chingola was available at the court today but his lawyer was absent.

But Viola’s lawyer Luciano Mickeus told Nation Online that he will contest the court’s decision arguing that the defense team was not served with Notice of Delivery of Judgement.

Said Mickeus: ” My client is not to blame for not being in court because he waits to hear from me as his lawyer, and I did communicate to him yesterday ( Sunday) that the hearing will not take place. Let ACB produce evidence that the defense was served.”

In an interview with Anti Corruption Bureau ( ACB) chief legal and prosecution officer, Victor Chiwala, the court is expected to set the date for next hearing to deliver the judgement.

According to him, Viola and his lawyer did not appear before court for reasons known to themselves.

Viola is accused of unilaterally issuing a company called Missies Trading Supply an LPO number 6750 to supply 10, 000 metric tonnes of maize to NFRA.

(Nation Online)