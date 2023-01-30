PAC confirms Lawyer Hilary Chilomba as new ACB deputy director general

CHILOMBA: Confirmed

The Public Appointments Committee of Parliament has also confirmed Hilary Chilomba as the new deputy director general for Anti- Corruption Bureau.

The committee’s chairperson, Joyce Chitsulo said Chilomba got 14 votes out of 16 members who voted.

“We have given him a chance to work after a thorough investigation regarding his record. You know he once worked at the same institution so were eager to know why he left ACB, only to learn that his contract got expired contrary to social media allegations that he was dismissed over wrongdoing,” Chitsulo said.

Earlier before the confirmation, Chilomba told reporters that he is ready for the new position and will ensure that Malawians are not disappointed with his work. – MBC Online Services.