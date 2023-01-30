Thyolo Council launches K700 million GESD projects

By Brenda Nkosi

DC Thyolo strongly warned contractors against abusing girls-pic by Brenda Nkosi

Thyolo, Mana: Thyolo District Council on Friday officially launched the commencement of construction works of ten projects under Governance to Enable Service Delivery (GESD) worth MK 719, 905,170.

Speaking during the launch at Mtambanyama Market, District Commissioner for Thyolo, Rosemary Nawasha said the ten projects will automatically change the face of the district.

“Government structures are always of high standards which changes the face of a community. In addition, the construction process employs around 90 percent of the people from the surrounding communities hence creating employment for our people, especially the youths,” she said.

Nawasha however spoke lengthily about exploiting school going girls by workers at construction site.

“We will not tolerate the contractor and his employees to abuse our children. Be warned that here we will not smile at you and don’t allow relationships with minors. We will not hesitate to use the police on such predators,” she said while influencing community members to report any suspicious activity at the sites.

Guest of honor at the event, Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava, Mary Navicha of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) thanked government for the projects and many social support programmes it is currently implementing in the district.

“Government is trying very hard to help its people. Currently people are accessing fertilizer under Affordable Input Subsidy (AIP), about 34, 260 households are receiving 50kg bags of maize in Thyolo, they will also receive cash for relief food, those who have labour capacity are working under CSPWP where they will also get paid and the number of social cash transfer beneficiaries is also being increased,” she pointed out.

The k719, 905,170 will go towards the construction of Mikate Health Post, Namutuni Health Post, Chimaliro GFWS, Sambani Primary School, Mbawera Primary School, Kuweluza, Nkalozwa and Chigunda GFWS, Khongono Irrigation Scheme, Mbendera Primary School, Mankhamba 1 Primary School and Mtambanyama Market Centre.