War ravaged Ukraine supports Africa with food items…..appoints JB As Grain Ambassador

While Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera continues to blame Russia-Ukraine war on various social-economic ills rocking the country, Ukraine has announced plans to distribute food items to Malawi and other African countries facing acute food shortages.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has since appointed three African experts as grain ambassadors namely Malawi’s former president Joyce Banda, Cameroon-born democracy advocate Christopher Fomuyoh and Nigeria’s former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili.

EX-Malawi President Joyce Banda appointed grain ambassador

According to the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee Report, over 3.8 Million people are expected to be affected by hunger this year.

Of late Russia donated fertilizer to Africa countries that are hit hard by the rising global crisis, in which Malawi was the first recipient.

Russian evasion in Ukraine caused extreme harm to civilians and left millions without access to food, water and other essential supplies.

There has been catastrophic damage to civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.

