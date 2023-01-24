Woman found dead in Mudi River

The body of an unidentified woman has been found floating in the Mudi river in Blantyre, Police have confirmed.

Blantyre Police Deputy Publicist, Ivy Mwalabu has confirmed saying the body was discovered on Monday morning by a man who was searching for metal scraps along the river banks.

“We are urging people in the area to report any incident of missing person or to visit Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital to identify the body,” said Mwalabu

Meanwhile, Police have asked members of the general public to avoid crossing rivers when it is raining.