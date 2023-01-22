Musician Fredokiss replaces comedian Kalindo as UTM Youth Director  

Musician cum politician Penjani Kalua better known as Fredokiss has been appointed as National Youth Director for UTM Party.

UTM’s Spokesperson Felix Njawala confirmed the development in a statement made available to the publication.

Kalua has replaced comedian-cum politician Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo who resigned some months ago on political grounds.

UTM has also appointed Khwesi Musa as National Director of Operations to be deputized by Sam Chirwa ,Loveness Gondwe as National Deputy Director of Elections while Commissioner Augustine Mtendere as acting administrative secretary.

UTM, which forms part of Tonse Alliance administration, was founded by Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.