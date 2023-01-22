spot_img
2.3 C
New York
Sunday, January 22, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestPolitics

Musician Fredokiss replaces comedian Kalindo as UTM Youth Director  

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Musician cum politician Penjani Kalua better known as Fredokiss has been appointed as National Youth Director for UTM Party.

UTM’s Spokesperson Felix Njawala confirmed the development in a statement made available to the publication.

Kalua has replaced comedian-cum politician Bon ‘Winiko’ Kalindo who resigned some months ago on political grounds.

UTM has also appointed Khwesi Musa as National Director of Operations to be deputized by Sam Chirwa ,Loveness Gondwe as National Deputy Director of Elections while Commissioner Augustine Mtendere as acting administrative secretary.

UTM, which forms part of Tonse Alliance administration, was founded by Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima.

Previous article
Do not dance like demons in church- catholic bishop
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc