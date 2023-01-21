spot_img
Do not dance like demons in church- catholic bishop

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Roman Catholic Bishop for Ndola Diocese in Zambia, Benjamin Phiri has expressed concern with some ‘ungodly’ dances during mass, saying the dance in church should be respectful as congregants give thanks and glory to God.

According to Zambian Watchdog, an online outlet, Bishop Phiri was speaking during consecration and dedication of the church building at St Martin Deanery in Kitwe, Zambia.

Bishop Phiri said singing and dancing in church is not for entertainment purposes, hence should be differentiated from the moves demonstrated in places like bars and nightclubs.

“The dancing part of the church should be regulated. It should constitute worship. The dance and rhythm that we have in a pub should be different from the one that we have in the church, otherwise in the end, the two will become one,” said Bishop Phiri as quoted by Zambian Watchdog

He added that liturgy (religious ceremony) in church should not be turned into entertainment because it [church] is meant for worship.

“Not kutyoka tyoka maningi [do not gyrate too much] because at the end of the day, someone will start admiring the other and then, they will end up having thoughts which are not of worship, which is not the idea of the Church.”

