Libidinous Form 3 Student from Yamba CDSS tries to rape female teacher

A form 3 student from Yamba Community Day Secondary School in Chitipa has been expelled from school for trying to rape a female teacher.

According to a leaked communiqué from the Secretary for Education to Education Divisions across the country, the student (name withheld) was recommended for expulsion by the school’s authority.  

The education authority has also expelled other students from other schools across the country for misconduct such as bullying and vandalism of school property.  

“You will recall that your Divisions submitted reports on student’s disciplinary cases in which you recommended expulsion from schools were made.

“Ministerial approval has been granted for the following students (refer to attachment) to be expelled from school,” reads the leaked Memo in part.

