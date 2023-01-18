Chisale ‘begs’ court to unfreeze his bank account

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard Norman Chisale has asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to give him access to his frozen bank account to withdraw MK 5O Million to settle his legal costs.

Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP) lead counsel, Pilirani Masanjala, have since objected to the claim arguing that the state left some property for Chisale’s survival.

According to Zodiak Online, Justice of Appeal Charles Mkandawire has since reserved his ruling on the matter, to a later date.

The application comes when the state is pushing for forfeiture of Chisale’s property worth K5.8 billon, questioning on how he amassed such wealth as a bodyguard and former civil servant in the Malawi Defense Force.