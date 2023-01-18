spot_img
7.8 C
New York
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chisale ‘begs’ court to unfreeze his bank account

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Former President Professor Peter Mutharika’s private bodyguard Norman Chisale has asked the Supreme Court of Appeal to give him access to his frozen bank account to withdraw MK 5O Million to settle his legal costs.

Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda and Director of Public Prosecution, (DPP) lead counsel, Pilirani Masanjala, have since objected to the claim arguing that the state left some property for Chisale’s survival.

According to Zodiak Online, Justice of Appeal Charles Mkandawire has since reserved his ruling on the matter, to a later date.

The application comes when the state is pushing for forfeiture of Chisale’s property worth K5.8 billon, questioning on how he amassed such wealth as a bodyguard and former civil servant in the Malawi Defense Force.

Previous article
Chakwera against disunity in corruption fight
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc