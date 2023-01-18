spot_img
Chakwera against disunity in corruption fight

By Tabbu Kitta Kauye

Lilongwe, January 18: President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has appealed to Malawians to collaboratively support the justice system in fighting corruption in order to achieve the best for the country.

Speaking Wednesday in a national address at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on the commission of inquiry’s report on the arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma, Chakwera lamented lack of humanity and other essential virtues among Malawians, saying these cannot get the country anywhere.

He said people are quick to believe and spread the worst things they read or hear about each other even when there is no evidence to substantiate the claims.

Chakwera further spoke on the need for Malawians to begin to resolve conflicts peacefully and lawfully without resorting to mob justice or social media witch-hunting.

In his address, the President also announced the appointment of Masauko Edwin Chamkakala as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), replacing Steven Kayuni who has been removed from the position.-MANA

