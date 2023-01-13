spot_img
83 Ethiopians arrested in Malawi  

Malawi Voice
The Malawi Police in Rumphi district are keeping in custody 83 Ethiopians for entering the country illegally.

Rumphi Police Spokesperson Tupeliwe Kabwilo has confirmed the developing saying two Malawians are also in cooler for aiding illegal immigrants into the country.

She said police received a tip that a Van registration number CZ5834 SCANIA seven tonner was coming from Karonga heading to Mzuzu carrying illegal immigrants believed to be Ethiopians.

The two Malawians are George Nkhoma of Mapira village Traditional Authority Mwambozoma in Zomba and Kenson Mwafongoof Mwambuli village Kilupula in Karonga.

