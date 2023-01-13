spot_img
Cashier in cooler for stealing MK 0.7 Million

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

Police in Ntchitsi have arrested Victoria Forex Bureau cashier for allegedly stealing money amounting to K700, 000.00.

District’s Police Publicist Yohane Tasowana has identified the suspect as a 38-year-old Hector Mamu.

According to Tasowana, the suspect is believed to have stolen the money between the 5th and 10th this month at the Bureau’s Kiosk situated at the district’s main market.

He added that on January 12 this month, Regional Manager for the Bureau was in the district for an auditing exercise but after some minutes the suspect allegedly disappeared from the Bureau.

