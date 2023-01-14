Chakwera must apologize to Malawians over AIP mess- Nankhumwa

File Photo: Farmers sleeping for days on fertilizer depots waiting for cheap fertilizer last year

Leader of opposition in parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has demanded that President Chakwera to publicly apologize to Malawians especially the poor farmers for the Affordable Inputs Programme AIP mess this year.

Nankhumwa, who is also Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for the South , said as a leader Chakwera must own the poor planning, corruption and theft by some members of his cabinet and relatives.

According to Nankhumwa, by paying money to a butchery in the UK in the name of buying fertilizer is a good reason for Chakwera to say “am sorry” as poor Malawians are collapsing on lines while waiting to buy fertilizer and that women with children at their backs are spending weeks at SFFRFM depots waiting for fertilizer which is not there.

On ADMARC, he has also blasted Chakwera and his government for closing it, leaving Malawians without an institution that can help them to survive through times of hunger.



“The government informed Parliament during the last sitting that ADMARC would resume operations on December 1, 2022. This mid- January, 2023 and ADMARC remains closed,” complained Nankhumwa in his press statement released on Friday, January 13, 2023. Nankhumwa has further described Chakwera as a “trial and error” with disastrous consequences and according to Nankhumwa such errors, failing to keep promises, failing to take care of Malawians during crises are some of good reasons for Chakwera to be voted out in 2025