Malawian artist markets Africa Languages to World

South Africa based Malawian artist Sam G born as Samson Gama has mesmerized the World music industry with his latest international hit song ‘African Languages’, a mass appealing song with African flavor.

The song has over 2000 views on YouTube; and it is currently enjoying massive premieres on local and international television stations.

In the ‘African Languages’ song the celebrated Malawian born artist Sam G markets African languages and culture to the entire world.

The hit song was released on January 7 this year and was produced at Demag Records in South Africa by a Nigerian award winning multi-talented producer Chris Chibuzo.