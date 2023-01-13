spot_img
3.3 C
New York
Friday, January 13, 2023
spot_img
HomeEntertainment
EntertainmentLatest

Malawian artist markets Africa Languages to World

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

South Africa based Malawian artist Sam G born as Samson Gama has mesmerized the World music industry with his latest international hit song ‘African Languages’, a mass appealing song with African flavor.

The song has over 2000 views on YouTube; and it is currently enjoying massive premieres on local and international television stations.  

In the ‘African Languages’ song the celebrated Malawian born artist Sam G markets African languages and culture to the entire world.  

The hit song was released on January 7 this year and was produced at Demag Records in South Africa by a Nigerian award winning multi-talented producer Chris Chibuzo.

Previous article
DStv welcomes Quincy Jones’ QWEST TV onto screens
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc