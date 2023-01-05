Malawian man butchers wife’s secret lover

A man who took delight in ‘harvesting the forbidden fruit’ of another man’s wife in Mulanje district has met his untimely end in the hands of a jealous husband who ‘macheted’ him to death last night.

Mulanje Police Spokesperson, Innocent Moses has identified the deceased as Gift Kalibeti a Medical Assistant at Mulanje District Hospital.

“The deceased has been stabbed to death by a man who suspected him to have had a sexual relationship with his wife,” confirmed Moses

Meanwhile, according to Moses, the police have arrested the husband Shem Wisdom to answer murder charge.

Reports indicate the suspect tricked the deceased through texts using his wife’s phone, inviting him home claiming the husband was away; on arrival, Kalibeti met his fate.