Malawian Man Commits Suicide Over MK 1.6 Million Debt   

A 28- year-old man has committed suicide in Rumphi district due to depression after failing to pay back MK1.6 Million debt.

Rumphi Police Spokesperson, Tupeliwe Kabwilo has identified the deceased as Success Msiska of Mwabanga Village under Traditional Authority Kachulu in the district.

According to Kabwilo, Msiska left his home on Sunday to unknown destination and was found hanging dead today at Golodi bend number 4.

It is alleged that Msiska had a loan amounting to 1,678,000 which he was failing to pay back.

Medical report from Livingstonia David Gordon Mission Hospital confirmed that death was due to suffocation following hanging.