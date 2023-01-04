spot_img
16.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 4, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Malawian Man Commits Suicide Over MK 1.6 Million Debt   

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

A 28- year-old man has committed suicide in Rumphi district due to depression after failing to pay back MK1.6 Million debt.

Rumphi Police Spokesperson, Tupeliwe Kabwilo has identified the deceased as Success Msiska of Mwabanga Village under Traditional Authority Kachulu in the district.

According to Kabwilo, Msiska left his home on Sunday to unknown destination and was found hanging dead today at Golodi bend number 4.

It is alleged that Msiska had a loan amounting to 1,678,000 which he was failing to pay back.

Medical report from Livingstonia David Gordon Mission Hospital confirmed that death was due to suffocation following hanging.

Previous article
Chizuma arrest full report coming soon- Kazako
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc