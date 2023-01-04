Chizuma arrest full report coming soon- Kazako

KAZAKO: Full report coming soon

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako says the remaining part of the report from the Commission of Inquiry on the Arrest of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Martha Chizuma will be released soon.

Kazako made the remarks following a public outcry that despite President Lazarus Chakwera ordering the release of the report to the public; it was only the findings and recommendations that were made public with some pages and chapters missing.

“The President directed that the findings be released to the public immediately which was done same night. The remaining part of the report was not presented to the President at that point.

It will instead be released to the public as soon as the President completes reading and studying it,” said Kazako in a statement

On December 6, 2022, President Chakwera constituted a 12-member commission, led by retired Justice of Appeal Edward Twea, to inquire on developments surrounding Chizuma’s arrest.

Chizuma was arrested at around 4am on December 6 2022, and taken to Namitete Police Station. The arrest led to donors and the public’s criticism, led to her release before mid-day the same day.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged by Director of Public Prosecutions Steven Kayuni, who alleged that he was injured by allegations Chizuma made in a leaked audio in January