spot_img
11.5 C
New York
Tuesday, January 3, 2023
spot_img
HomeLatest
LatestNational

Chakwera panics on Chizuma Commission of Inquiry report, stooges release fake SKC resignation letter

Malawi Voice
By Malawi Voice

The centre cannot hold. Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stooges are panicking on the after effects of the Martha Chizuma Commission of Inquiry report which puts President Lazarus Chakwera in an awkward position with revelations that he actually ‘knew’ about the arrest of the ACB Director General.

As a result, State House media team has released a fake letter purportedly indicating that Vice President Saulos Chilima has resigned from his constitutional position.

Insiders said the ‘fake’ resignation letter had to look legitimate hence the use of ‘believable perfect English and narration’.

“This is all fake, it is our own work, some of us did not agree to this route but they went ahead anyway,” said one MCP media guru who refused to take part in the scheme.

Previous article
Business tycoon Mulli says 2022 was ‘toughest’ year  
Malawi Voice
Malawi Voicehttp://malawivoice.com

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
spot_img

About Us

Malawivoice.com is your news, website giving you true online news from MAlawi and around the world. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from across Malawi .

Popular Posts

©malawivoice.com All rights reserved - Malawi Voice Theme by Noka Inc