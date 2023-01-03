Chakwera panics on Chizuma Commission of Inquiry report, stooges release fake SKC resignation letter

The centre cannot hold. Malawi Congress Party (MCP) stooges are panicking on the after effects of the Martha Chizuma Commission of Inquiry report which puts President Lazarus Chakwera in an awkward position with revelations that he actually ‘knew’ about the arrest of the ACB Director General.

As a result, State House media team has released a fake letter purportedly indicating that Vice President Saulos Chilima has resigned from his constitutional position.

Insiders said the ‘fake’ resignation letter had to look legitimate hence the use of ‘believable perfect English and narration’.

“This is all fake, it is our own work, some of us did not agree to this route but they went ahead anyway,” said one MCP media guru who refused to take part in the scheme.