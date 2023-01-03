Business tycoon Mulli says 2022 was ‘toughest’ year  

Business tycoon Leston Mulli of Mulli Brothers Holdings Limited has described the just ended year 2022 as the ‘toughest’ year for the company.

Mulli made the remarks on Tuesday during the company’s special New Year prayers at its Chigumula offices in Blantyre. The prayers were being held under the theme: “Moving in Faith by the help of God”

He cited the shortage of forex, fuel and political influence especially on government contracts as some of the factors that have paralyzed the business in the year 2022.

The business magnet Mulli then called upon the government to create a favorable environment for local business players in the country.

The company organized the prayers as one way of seeking God’s intervention in its business.

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP)-Blantyre Synod General Secretary Rev Billy Gama, his Vice Rev Baxton Maulidi and Sheikh Dinala Chabulika of the Muslim Association of Malawi were among senior faith leaders who attended the special prayers.